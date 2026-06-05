59,824 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Acquired by VMS Asset Management Limited

VMS Asset Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,608,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of VMS Asset Management Limited's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $245.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $1,644,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 198,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,653,305.69. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,553,450.95. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 386,608 shares of company stock valued at $50,371,351 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Credo’s strong fiscal 2026 results, including revenue more than tripling year over year and earnings beating expectations, reinforcing the idea that the company is benefiting from rapid AI networking demand.

Multiple articles highlighted Credo’s strong fiscal 2026 results, including revenue more than tripling year over year and earnings beating expectations, reinforcing the idea that the company is benefiting from rapid AI networking demand. Positive Sentiment: Management’s commentary on the earnings call pointed to an upcoming optical networking ramp, with plans for more than $600 million in optical revenue in fiscal 2027 and over 80% revenue growth guidance, which investors view as a major next leg of growth. Article: CRDO Q4 Earnings Call Flags Optical Ramp as Next Leg

Management’s commentary on the earnings call pointed to an upcoming optical networking ramp, with plans for more than $600 million in optical revenue in fiscal 2027 and over 80% revenue growth guidance, which investors view as a major next leg of growth. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remained constructive, with coverage noting analysts are increasingly bullish on CRDO and that the company remains a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article: Wall Street delivers a surprising verdict on Credo stock

Wall Street commentary remained constructive, with coverage noting analysts are increasingly bullish on CRDO and that the company remains a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Credo also presented at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference, but the event was a transcript/discussion rather than a new financial catalyst. Article: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Presents at Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Credo also presented at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference, but the event was a transcript/discussion rather than a new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles focused on valuation and the sustainability of growth after the stock’s huge run-up, suggesting some investors are debating whether the rally has already priced in a lot of good news.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report).

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