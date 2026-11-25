Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,594 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.2% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $32,031,000 after buying an additional 80,260 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

These are some of the AMZN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and a $370 price target, citing Amazon’s retail and AWS growth outlook. Article: Goldman Sachs rating

Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and a $370 price target, citing Amazon’s retail and AWS growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched 36 satellites for its Leo broadband service, a step forward in its effort to compete with Starlink. However, reports also describe the business as struggling to catch up, leaving the longer-term opportunity dependent on deployment and execution. Article: Amazon launches satellites

Amazon launched 36 satellites for its Leo broadband service, a step forward in its effort to compete with Starlink. However, reports also describe the business as struggling to catch up, leaving the longer-term opportunity dependent on deployment and execution. Negative Sentiment: The FAA will investigate an Amazon delivery-drone crash in Michigan after the drone struck a fiber cable and a garage. No injuries were reported, but the incident could draw attention to safety and oversight of the delivery program. Article: FAA investigates drone crash

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,806,456.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a technology and e-commerce company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online bookstore. It has since grown into a global business serving consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises and content creators. Amazon operates online stores and marketplaces, where it sells products directly and enables third-party sellers to reach customers. Its other businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related services; digital advertising; Prime memberships; and entertainment offerings such as streaming video and music.

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