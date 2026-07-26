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61,232 Shares in Twilio Inc. $TWLO Bought by Delta Global Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Twilio logo with Computer and Technology background
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Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,232 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $84,837,000 after buying an additional 98,092 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Twilio by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,798,215. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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