61,655 Shares in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,655 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Integer by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Integer by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integer by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Integer by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 528 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integer by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITGR

Insider Activity at Integer

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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