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Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Repurchase $400.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Gentherm logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gentherm’s board authorized a $400 million stock buyback, allowing the auto parts company to repurchase up to 36.2% of its shares on the open market. Such programs often signal management believes the stock is undervalued.
  • The company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, posting EPS of $0.75 versus the $0.56 consensus and revenue of $404.94 million versus $382.90 million expected. Revenue rose 11% year over year.
  • Gentherm shares surged 26.5% to $45.61 following the earnings report and buyback announcement, with trading volume far above average. The stock is also near its 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 36.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentherm Stock Up 26.5%

NASDAQ THRM traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,286. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of $404.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $382.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentherm this week:

Gentherm Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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