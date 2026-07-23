S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Approves Stock Repurchase Program

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

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S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 619,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. S&T Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STBA

Key Headlines Impacting S&T Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting S&T Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $1.02 beat consensus by $0.10, while revenue of $105.24 million also slightly exceeded estimates, reinforcing that the bank is executing better than expected. S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter EPS of $1.02 beat consensus by $0.10, while revenue of $105.24 million also slightly exceeded estimates, reinforcing that the bank is executing better than expected. Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program, which can boost earnings per share over time and suggests the company believes its stock is undervalued. S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

The board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program, which can boost earnings per share over time and suggests the company believes its stock is undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Net income increased to $36.6 million from both the prior quarter and a year ago, showing improving profitability but without additional details on loan growth, margins, or credit quality in the headlines provided. S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

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