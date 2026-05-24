62,261 Shares in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,256 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts: Sign Up

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.7%

OUT stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $303,528.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,244 shares in the company, valued at $976,050.92. The trade was a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OUTFRONT Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OUTFRONT Media wasn't on the list.

While OUTFRONT Media currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here