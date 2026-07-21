62,463 Shares in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,463 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Pathward Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,057 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 61.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 264.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,645 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CASH opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report).

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