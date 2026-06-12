6,264 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $238.59 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved treatment options. That supports the company’s immunology pipeline and possible future revenue growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved treatment options. That supports the company’s immunology pipeline and possible future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee, an advanced cataract lens option, adding another incremental growth driver in medtech and reinforcing its leadership in eye care. Article Title

The company expanded U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee, an advanced cataract lens option, adding another incremental growth driver in medtech and reinforcing its leadership in eye care. Positive Sentiment: J&J announced plans to acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion, a move aimed at strengthening its cancer-treatment pipeline and signaling continued deal-making to support long-term growth. Article Title

J&J announced plans to acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion, a move aimed at strengthening its cancer-treatment pipeline and signaling continued deal-making to support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst/commentary pieces remained constructive on JNJ’s valuation, with investors highlighting its “discount” relative to quality, strong drug profits, and AAA balance-sheet profile. Article Title

Multiple analyst/commentary pieces remained constructive on JNJ’s valuation, with investors highlighting its “discount” relative to quality, strong drug profits, and AAA balance-sheet profile. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated that J&J remains a favored defensive dividend stock, which supports investor interest but does not change fundamentals on its own. Article Title

Several articles reiterated that J&J remains a favored defensive dividend stock, which supports investor interest but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: A Los Angeles jury awarded $32 million in a talc/asbestos case, renewing legal risk concerns that have long weighed on Johnson & Johnson’s shares and could keep a lid on valuation. Article Title

A Los Angeles jury awarded $32 million in a talc/asbestos case, renewing legal risk concerns that have long weighed on Johnson & Johnson’s shares and could keep a lid on valuation. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the latest talc verdict underscores that litigation remains an important risk factor investors are still watching closely. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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