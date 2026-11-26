State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,292,738 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,273,400 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.37% of Docusign worth $422,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $927,059,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company's stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 549,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Docusign by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,163 shares of the company's stock worth $56,568,000 after acquiring an additional 225,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,219,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

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Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $875.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.22 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Docusign's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 46,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $3,001,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,163.92. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,818,862.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 166,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,641.29. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides software for preparing, signing, managing and automating agreements. Its platform helps businesses and individuals complete agreements digitally, reducing reliance on paper-based processes. The company's offerings include DocuSign eSignature, which enables users to sign and request signatures electronically, as well as tools for contract lifecycle management and agreement workflows. Its Intelligent Agreement Management products use artificial intelligence to help organizations analyze and manage agreement-related information and processes.

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