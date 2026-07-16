631,290 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 631,290 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,934 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,704 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,466 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company's stock.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $156.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. The business's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Read Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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