United Southern Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,327 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,930,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,454,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,600,385 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $494,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,868 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,377,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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More Oracle News

Here's some of the latest news about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle says it is not relying on a single supplier to build AI infrastructure, which may reduce supplier concentration and execution risk as it expands its OpenAI-related capacity. Article: Oracle and AI infrastructure financing

Oracle says it is not relying on a single supplier to build AI infrastructure, which may reduce supplier concentration and execution risk as it expands its OpenAI-related capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle fell more steeply than the broader market, according to trading coverage, but that report did not identify a distinct new company announcement as the reason for the session’s move. Article: Oracle falls more steeply than broader market

Oracle fell more steeply than the broader market, according to trading coverage, but that report did not identify a distinct new company announcement as the reason for the session’s move. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators raised concerns about Oracle’s dependence on OpenAI-related demand and whether its cash generation can keep pace with capital needs. That leaves execution and funding risks in focus despite Oracle’s assurances that its contract is funded. Article: OpenAI dependence concerns

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $250.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Michael D. Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $3,420,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,730,207.11. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen H. Rusckowski bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 over the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oracle from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Freedom Broker reduced their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a technology company that develops and provides database software, cloud services, and enterprise applications. Its products help organizations manage data, run business operations, and build and deploy applications. Oracle's offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and cloud-based applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides software support, consulting, and related services.

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