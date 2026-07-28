63,501 Shares in Flowserve Corporation $FLS Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,284 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,648,000 after buying an additional 290,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,777,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,688,000 after buying an additional 158,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $190,468,000 after buying an additional 299,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,448,977 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $180,024,000 after buying an additional 118,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.70.

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Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report).

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