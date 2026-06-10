64,804 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,804 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,205,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.38% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $90,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,755 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $90,661,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $415,931. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.10 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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