Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 6,500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. American Public Education makes up about 3.3% of Redwood Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned about 3.63% of American Public Education worth $27,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 111.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $774.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $169.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered American Public Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Public Education from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.62.

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Insider Activity

In other American Public Education news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 1,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $59,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,227.37. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 12,756 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $533,073.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,224.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) is a provider of higher education through a portfolio of institutions that includes American Public University System, Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing. Its offerings span online and campus-based programs in areas such as nursing and health care, business, technology, education and public service. American Public University System includes American Military University and American Public University. Founded in 1991 as American Military University, it delivers online programs to military-affiliated students, public-service professionals and other learners in the United States and abroad.

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