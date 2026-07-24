6,534 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,534 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brean Capital lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $167.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,759,324.20. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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