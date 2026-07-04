66,025 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Purchased by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.2% of HS Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $115.43.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $137.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report).

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