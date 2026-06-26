6,610 Shares in DaVita Inc. $DVA Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 636,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $49,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,493.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,706,000 after buying an additional 335,809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock worth $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 269,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock worth $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 269,015 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $199.17.

Read Our Latest Report on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $213.31 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $187.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.04. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. DaVita's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

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