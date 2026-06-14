66,617 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Acquired by Blue Jean Financial LLC

Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. SoFi Technologies makes up 1.4% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 530,207 shares of the company's stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the company's stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,629 shares of the company's stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,020,025.91. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

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More SoFi Technologies News

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SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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