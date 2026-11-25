Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 306.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 667,191 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Aflac worth $98,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Markowski Investments bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,553.81. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $1,962,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,993,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,637,444.01. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 708,592 shares of company stock worth $83,721,041 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Aflac from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Aflac from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Recent Aflac Headlines

These are some of the AFL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Aflac to $136 from $125, while keeping an “equal weight” rating. The higher target may support sentiment, though the unchanged rating signals a neutral overall view. Morgan Stanley raises Aflac price target

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Aflac to $136 from $125, while keeping an “equal weight” rating. The higher target may support sentiment, though the unchanged rating signals a neutral overall view. Positive Sentiment: Aflac raised its quarterly dividend to $0.64 from $0.61, a favorable signal for income-focused investors. Dividend increases article

Aflac raised its quarterly dividend to $0.64 from $0.61, a favorable signal for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,600 shares on Nov. 19 and 15,700 on Nov. 20, but retained about 50 million Aflac shares. The sales were under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and were each roughly 0.03% of its position, limiting their significance as a signal.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AFL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Aflac's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Aflac's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is an insurance company that provides supplemental health and life insurance to individuals and businesses. Its products are designed to help customers manage expenses that may not be covered by major medical insurance, including costs associated with accidents, cancer, critical illness and hospital stays. The company operates primarily in the United States and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac offers workplace benefits such as accident, disability, dental, vision and life insurance. In Japan, it provides products including cancer, medical and life insurance.

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