67,000 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Bought by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for 2.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,446 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $601,841,000 after buying an additional 94,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,240 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $315,209,000 after acquiring an additional 898,884 shares during the period. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $145,823,000 after acquiring an additional 208,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,601 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.91.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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