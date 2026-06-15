671,156 Shares in nCino Inc. $NCNO Purchased by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 671,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. nCino accounts for about 1.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of nCino at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. nCino Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.41 million. nCino had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $263,993.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,655,319.86. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 22,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $397,755.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,271,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,903,708.32. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 172,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,059 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of nCino from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of nCino from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.21.

View Our Latest Report on NCNO

About nCino

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

See Also

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