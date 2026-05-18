6,774 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,774 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 968.0% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $653.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.61. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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