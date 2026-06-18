683 Capital Management LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC's holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 852,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,247,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,821,294.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 987,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company's stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts: Sign Up

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HCC opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HCC. UBS Group cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warrior Met Coal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warrior Met Coal wasn't on the list.

While Warrior Met Coal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here