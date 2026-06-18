683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Unusual Machines, Inc. $UMAC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Unusual Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMAC. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,708,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unusual Machines by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 845,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 201.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,207,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000.

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More Unusual Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Unusual Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual Machines announced a $30 million strategic equity investment in Powerus , deepening an existing supply and manufacturing relationship and supporting U.S. autonomous drone manufacturing infrastructure. The deal signals management’s willingness to invest for growth and could strengthen the company’s position in the domestic drone supply chain. Article: Unusual Machines Makes $30 Million Strategic Equity Investment in Powerus to Scale U.S. Autonomous Drone Manufacturing Infrastructure

Unusual Machines announced a , deepening an existing supply and manufacturing relationship and supporting U.S. autonomous drone manufacturing infrastructure. The deal signals management’s willingness to invest for growth and could strengthen the company’s position in the domestic drone supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research raised earnings estimates across several future periods, including FY2026, Q4 2026, and multiple 2027 quarters. The firm now expects a much stronger FY2027 profit profile, which may have helped reinforce investor optimism around Unusual Machines’ longer-term earnings power.

across several future periods, including FY2026, Q4 2026, and multiple 2027 quarters. The firm now expects a much stronger FY2027 profit profile, which may have helped reinforce investor optimism around Unusual Machines’ longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The analyst revision also came alongside commentary suggesting cheap drone parts are increasingly important to U.S. drone manufacturing, a theme that could benefit Unusual Machines if demand for domestic components continues to grow. Article: Unusual Machines: The U.S. Needs Cheap Drone Parts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Unusual Machines to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Unusual Machines from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMAC

Unusual Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 14.62. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. Unusual Machines had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 32.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Unusual Machines, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unusual Machines

In other news, President Andrew Ross Camden sold 100,000 shares of Unusual Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $3,005,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 246,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,414,837.50. The trade was a 28.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $2,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 352,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,431.50. This trade represents a 29.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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