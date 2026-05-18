68,982 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,982 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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