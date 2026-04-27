69,393 Shares in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Waystar comprises 1.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3,883.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,497,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 4,717.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,814,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,489,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,026 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waystar from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waystar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAY

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $294.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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