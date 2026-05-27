69,813 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.15% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 57,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 389,516 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 462,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $173,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,376,685.16. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $896,414.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,635.55. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,989. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.40.

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Ultra Clean Stock Up 4.1%

UCTT opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $88.50.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.Ultra Clean's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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