702,669 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Purchased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 702,669 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $88,452,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 4.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.11% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 16.7%

DELL stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $298.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at $33,420,695.41. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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