71 West Capital Partners Acquires Shares of 10,572 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

71 West Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

TJX stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here