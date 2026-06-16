71 West Capital Partners Buys New Position in Linde PLC $LIN

71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,698 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 45.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $521.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.76. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $525.87. The firm has a market cap of $241.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

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