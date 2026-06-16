71 West Capital Partners Buys New Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,584 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after buying an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,787,486,000 after buying an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $178,824,000 after buying an additional 4,298,009 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $333,659,000 after buying an additional 3,421,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TTD shares. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $21.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC cut Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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