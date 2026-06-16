71 West Capital Partners Buys Shares of 2,168 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,168 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $220,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,027 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $49,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GS opened at $1,077.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $618.00 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The company has a market cap of $317.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $961.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $912.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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