71 West Capital Partners Invests $1.02 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,689 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE CVX opened at $180.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $188.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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