71 West Capital Partners Invests $1.16 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

71 West Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,754 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $388.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $393.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.83. The company has a market capitalization of $486.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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