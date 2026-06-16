71 West Capital Partners Invests $1.66 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

71 West Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,528 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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