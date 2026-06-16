71 West Capital Partners Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

71 West Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Article Title

SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Article Title

Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Article Title

Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Article Title

Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports about European regulators questioning Tesla’s FSD data could increase concerns about regulatory hurdles for one of Tesla’s key AI/autonomy growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 377.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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