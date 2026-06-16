71 West Capital Partners Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after buying an additional 5,797,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NU by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,350,701 shares of the company's stock worth $2,031,411,000 after buying an additional 3,419,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NU by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,464,569,000 after buying an additional 239,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $763,792,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NU by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NU shares. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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