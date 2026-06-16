71 West Capital Partners Purchases New Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX

71 West Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,707,000. RTX makes up about 1.3% of 71 West Capital Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE RTX opened at $183.46 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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