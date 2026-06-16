71 West Capital Partners Takes $10.70 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

71 West Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP increased its position in Datadog by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 4,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $29,457,298.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,967,352.43. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total transaction of $2,743,593.52. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 258,420 shares in the company, valued at $59,700,188.40. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,221,989 shares of company stock worth $247,443,046 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 613.41, a P/E/G ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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