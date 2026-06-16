71 West Capital Partners Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

71 West Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

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More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $153.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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