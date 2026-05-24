7,176 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,176 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2%

Home Depot stock opened at $313.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average is $351.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here