7,190 Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX Bought by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,724,558 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,035,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,206,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727,888 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $352,007,000 after buying an additional 2,243,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,195 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $257,512,000 after buying an additional 1,532,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,967,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company's stock.

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Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $179.27 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $172.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.03. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers bought 175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.12 per share, with a total value of $30,296.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,242.88. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $102,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,826.56. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,629 shares of company stock worth $8,071,540 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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