7,200 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,914 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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