7,280,312 Shares in Tigo Energy, Inc. $TYGO Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,280,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,374,000. Tigo Energy comprises about 3.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.60% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tigo Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 449,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,226 shares of the company's stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 595,702 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 519,899 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 290,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tigo Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,716 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tigo Energy by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,968 shares of the company's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150,693 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYGO. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tigo Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tigo Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.40 target price on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Price Performance

TYGO opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.30. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tigo Energy

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 72,057 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $246,434.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,239,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,238,460.72. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joan C. Conley sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 227,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,496.20. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,444 shares of company stock worth $1,631,333. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company's stock.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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