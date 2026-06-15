7,313 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by E6 Portfolios LLC

E6 Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,313 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of E6 Portfolios LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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