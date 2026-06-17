73,296 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by Titan Wealth CI Ltd

Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,296 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. Uber Technologies makes up 2.3% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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