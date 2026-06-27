7,362 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,362 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $818.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $901.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.39. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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