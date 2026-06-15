7,391 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,391 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,400,162 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $390,722,000 after acquiring an additional 783,581 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $258.27 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $265.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.81.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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