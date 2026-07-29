7,433 Shares in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca in the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Astrazeneca in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Astrazeneca by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE AZN opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. Astrazeneca Plc has a twelve month low of $145.14 and a twelve month high of $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $267.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 17.02%.The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Astrazeneca

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About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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